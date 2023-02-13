The House Raising Dance during the Horn in The West production

Actors perform the House Raising Dance during a previous Horn in The West production.

 Photo submitted by Horn in The West

BOONE — Horn in the West, Boone’s oldest attraction and summer outdoor drama, is preparing for its 71st season by holding local auditions for actors, singers, dancers, technicians and crowd scene “villagers."

The auditions will be held on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church of Boone, located downtown at the intersection of East King Street and Blowing Rock Road.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.