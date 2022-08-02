BOONE — For 70 years the Southern Appalachian Historical Association and Horn in the West have been a staple in the local community providing entertainment, education, and creating fond memories for all who have spent a night under the stars in the Daniel Boone Amphitheater. Located in Boone, Horn in the West has meant many things to many people. For some it served as a first job or their start in acting.

Over the past 70 years, the organization has seen great actors grace the “Horn” stage. Selfless volunteers have dressed in period garb to educate visitors, and countless teenagers have wiped down seats and escorted patrons to their seats. The impact these employees have had on countless guests when they leave our site having just experienced what it truly means to be an American is immeasurable.

