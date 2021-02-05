BOONE — According to the United States Postal Service, more than 75,000 mail carriers work to deliver letters and packages to people across the nation.
This includes more than a dozen in Watauga County, following the words carved in stone over the entrance to the old New York City Post Office, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
Thursday, Feb. 4 was National Thank A Mail Carrier Day, honoring the people who forge through tough conditions for the sake of correspondence.
