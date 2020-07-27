BOONE — Appalachian State University recently announced the appointment of Kimberly Holley as its senior director of admissions.
Holley began her position in Appalachian’s Office of Admissions — a unit of the Division of Enrollment Management — on July 20. She has more than 15 years of experience in college admissions, and has served in both undergraduate and graduate admissions capacities at private and public institutions. Holley has worked with students from marginalized populations while assisting organizations with improving the overall diversity of their enrollment.
Most recently, Holley served as the associate director of admissions for North Carolina State University’s Jenkins MBA program, where she was responsible for leading the recruitment strategy of the MBA program. With Holley as its leader, the MBA recruitment team effectively met the program’s enrollment goals.
As an innovative strategic leader, Holley developed and facilitated an MBA course on effective diversity management. She is also a qualified administrator for the Intercultural Development Inventory, an assessment tool for intercultural competence — the capability to shift cultural perspective and appropriately adapt behavior to cultural differences and commonalities, according to the IDI website.
Prior to joining NC State, Holley served as associate director of admissions for the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. She also served as director of multicultural recruitment at Elon University, where she successfully led the school’s diversity recruitment efforts.
She has facilitated workshops and presentations on multicultural student recruitment, supporting first-generation college students and the college admissions process. Holley is the current president of the Southeastern Association of Graduate Admission Professionals and an active member of the National Association of Graduate Admissions Professionals.
She received her Bachelor of Arts in Africana studies and cinema from Binghamton University and her Master of Science in communications management from Simmons University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.