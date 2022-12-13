Carolina Snowbelles at Martin House_.jpg

The Carolina Snowbelles at the Martin House during Blowing Rock’s Holiday Stroll.

 Photo by Anna De La Cruz

BLOWING ROCK — Despite cloudy skis and a misting of rain, the Blowing Rock Holiday Stroll took place on Dec. 9 in downtown with hundreds of people attending. 

The event is a celebration of winter and the Christmas season in December and acts as a town-wide holiday open house with shops open late, and a number of special guests and activities will make the glowing streets even more festive.

Main street_.jpg

Main Street during Blowing Rock’s Holiday Stroll.
Holiday stroll_.jpg

Santa meets with Mack Doebler during Blowing Rock’s Holiday Stroll.
The Carolina Snowbelles at the Martin House_.jpg

The Carolina Snowbelles perform at the Martin House during Blowing Rock’s Holiday Stroll.
Memorial Park.jpg

Memorial Park with lights aplenty during Blowing Rock’s Holiday Stroll.
Holiday stroll_.jpg

First Baptist Church with local pottery and the Salvation Army during Blowing Rock’s Holiday Stroll.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.