BOONE — The Cratis D. Williams School of Graduate Studies at Appalachian State University has appointed Marie Hoepfl, professor in Appalachian’s Department of Sustainable Technology and the Built Environment, as its new associate dean. Her appointment began July 1.
“The Cratis D. Williams School of Graduate Studies is excited to welcome Marie,” said Mike McKenzie, dean of the graduate school. “Marie has been a leader and an advocate for graduate study at Appalachian for several years as demonstrated by her involvement as a graduate program director and chairing the Graduate Academic Policies and Procedures Committee.”
In her new role, Hoepfl will work with McKenzie on initiatives in graduate education and represent the graduate school on university committees and councils.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to work with and advocate on behalf of the many excellent graduate programs housed at Appalachian,” Hoepfl said. “As a longtime graduate program director, I will be able to apply that experience toward assisting programs and program directors, and helping to oversee and expand our professional development offerings for graduate students.”
Previously, Hoepfl served as graduate program director for the STBE department and as the department’s assistant chair during the 2006–07 academic year and from 2008–14. She was interim department chair for the 2007–08 school year and coordinated the department’s technology education program from 1997–2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.