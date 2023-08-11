CROSSNORE — A historic area church has received a National Fund for Sacred Places grant for $100,000 to help restore the building.
For more than 100 years, Crossnore Presbyterian Church has continued the mission of its principal founders, Dr. Mary Martin Sloop and her husband, Dr. Eustace Sloop, who moved to the North Carolina High Country in 1908 to start a hospital and school. Weather and time now threaten Crossnore Presbyterian’s historic building, a Craftsman-style rock church that rises from moss and rhododendron high in the western mountains.
