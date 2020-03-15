Editor’s Note: This is the third article in a month-long series about women in ministry.
As pastor of High Country United Church of Christ, Tamara Franks is enjoying what she calls her fourth career and her first one east of the Mississippi River.
The former challenge course instructor and trainer, lecturer at Texas A&M University and corporate world employee is now following her calling.
“It can all be rather surreal,” Franks said.
This fourth career is something Frank said wouldn’t have been possible when growing up in Texas. While a teenager, Franks said she imagined herself to be working in the ministry. However, the faith tradition she was a part of wouldn’t allow it.
“It was a very male-dominated faith tradition,” Franks recalls.
During her earlier careers, Franks got a master’s in divinity degree.
“I made the assumption as a woman, that I needed some letters behind my name,” Franks said.
With her master’s degree, Franks ended up in what described as an “experiential education environment back in the corporate world as a minister.”
Franks said that when the company began to downsize, she was looking for a change. As a native Texan who lived in Texas all her life until 2013-14, a full-time head pastoral job in northwest North Carolina might not have been her first choice.
“I have a colleague that knew about this church,” Franks said of High Country United Church of Christ. “When the previous pastor announced their resignation, (the colleague) told me to apply.”
“It took me another almost 10 months before I applied,” Franks added.
Franks’ first visit to the High Country was in March 2014.
“Everything was dead, but there was a vibrancy that spoke to my spirit,” Franks said of her first impressions of the High Country. “It felt right, it felt like the place that I was supposed to be. I walked into this building and there was this sense of the spirit that had all my being.”
“When they were interviewing me and I said ‘well, tell me about the High Country,’ there were people in my community that really wanted me to understand that it’s ‘God’s Country,’ and I totally agree with that,” Franks added.
After going through the process, Franks was hired as pastor in July 2014.
“I’m a westerner, I’m not a easterner — moving to this side of the Mississippi was a little bit daunting for me,” Franks said. “I worked in the church part time, (but) I’ve never been the full lead pastor before.”
Taking on the pastoral position came with a range of emotions, Franks explained, from deep humility to excitement to realization and many more in between. But most of all, there was an “exciting hope of what might be coming,” Franks recalled.
The United Church of Christ denomination of Christianity has over 5,000 churches and nearly 1 million members across the U.S., the HCUCC’s website states.
What HCUCC could and has become centers around John 17:21, “That they all may be one.” In the United Church of Christ, all can be anyone, regardless of sexual preference, race, economic stature or background, Franks said.
“For me, church is this weird amalgamation of who are we, whose are we, how do we understand our place in the world?” Franks said. “For me as a Christian … my theology is that we are all created in God’s image, literally all of us.”
For example, the church is currently working on developing an understanding with LGBTQIA and non-binary individuals. One step is that some church members have added their preferred gender pronouns to their nametags.
Along with accepting all, Franks said she and the church believes in “a hardcore understanding of justice.”
“My theology is really rooted in the teaching of Jesus that says to love your God with all your heart, mind and soul and the second is to love your neighbor as yourself,” Franks said. “We want to be in a relationship with this community. We share our toys, we don’t just hold onto the ministry as ours.”
One example of HCUCC’s outreach, Franks said, came in her third year.
“We had been in the black (financially) for three years in a row and that doesn’t happen often in churches,” Franks said. “So we had people say it means we’re not doing enough in the community.”
The result is that HCUCC gives away thousands of dollars each year to various nonprofit agencies, Franks said.
“There’s an amazing joy when you’re in a relationship with the people here,” Franks said. “They pour their hearts out for the community. When a need arises, this community keeps on saying ‘yes.’”’
Digging deeper into the understanding of justice, Franks said, comes with seeing the ugly side of injustice.
“When we truly do love our neighbors as ourselves, we see the marginalization of our neighbor,” Franks said. “We start to understand our lack of racial equity, we start to understand how we’re raping the earth, we start to understand how we’re actually taking things away from children.”
Justice components can be found in and around the HCUCC, such as glider rocking chairs in the sanctuary.
“We had someone in here at the time that was on the autism spectrum,” Franks said. “And they found when they sat in the glider, between the movement and how it holds them, it allows them to sit and worship. We found that out and it was purely luck, and we’ve added those other chairs in our midst to allow more welcoming hospitality.”
Some of that pursuance of justice can be challenging, inconvenient and uncomfortable.
“When we’re called to notice our racism, that’s uncomfortable,” Franks explained. “When we’re called to notice those we have oppressed in our community, that’s uncomfortable.”
Food insecurity, arts programs for students, people working multiple jobs to make ends meet, expanding AppalCART to rural areas and climate change acceptance and action are all areas Franks feels strongly about.
“The status quo causes us great divisiveness,” Franks said.
Going forward, Franks said she has a vision for what she called a progressive theological educational hub in the area.
“Our theology has to evolve,” Franks said. “God can’t be static.”
Franks wants the HCUCC to focus on the denomination’s motto of “a just world for all.”
“What’s one piece that we can change or tweak or do the work around to create just a little bit more justice for creation?” Franks asked.
