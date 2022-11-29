BOONE — For the first time since 2019, the High Country Turkey Trot 5K Race and Fun Run / Walk took place Thanksgiving morning on the Boone Greenway Trail at Clawson-Burnley Park.

The annual Thanksgiving Day event, benefitting Hospitality House of Northwest N.C., has been taking place on the Greenway Trail since 2011, until the coronavirus pandemic necessitated a virtual event for the past two years.

turkey trot

Boone locals Ethan Turner and Sophia Ritter were the first place finishers in the men’s and women’s divisions.
turkey trot

Hospitality House Chief Development Director Todd Carter dressed as a turkey for the event. 

