BOONE — For the first time since 2019, the High Country Turkey Trot 5K Race and Fun Run / Walk took place Thanksgiving morning on the Boone Greenway Trail at Clawson-Burnley Park.
The annual Thanksgiving Day event, benefitting Hospitality House of Northwest N.C., has been taking place on the Greenway Trail since 2011, until the coronavirus pandemic necessitated a virtual event for the past two years.
Boone locals Ethan Turner, 19, and Sophia Ritter, 20, were the respective first place finishers in the men’s and women’s divisions. Turner finished the race with a time of 15:39.89, the fastest time on record for any runner in the event’s history. Both winners went home with Stick Boy pumpkin pies as prizes, as did the other top three finishers Jacob Serozi, 20, of Boone, Mark Patz, 20 of Boone, Carolyn Brice, 34, of Wilmington, and Christine Hoffman, 37, of Nashville, Tennessee.
With 794 men, women and children pre-registered for the 5K Race and Fun Run / Walk and another 300 plus registering onsite that morning, the High Country Turkey Trot came close to reaching its participation record of 1,200 set back in 2019.
“You could tell that folks were excited to be back on the Greenway,” Todd Carter said, Hospitality House chief development director. “People started showing up at 7 a.m. for onsite registration and the weather certainly worked in our favor.”
This year’s 12th annual event raised $30,000. Since 2011, the High Country Turkey Trot has raised more than $300,000 and 10,000 pounds of food to support the mission of Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, a regional homeless services agency providing housing, hunger relief and homeless prevention in seven rural counties. In 2021, Hospitality House moved 147 people out of homelessness and into their own homes, a 23.5% increase over the previous year.
Presented by Mast General Store, Stallings & Co. Interior Design, and Ransom Pub & Event Venue, the event drew runners from all across North Carolina, every surrounding State and as far aways as California, New York, Maine, Colorado, The Cayman Islands and the United Kingdom.
Additional sponsors included, Molecular Toxicology Inc., Wren’s Nest Garden Center, Pet Prairie Dog Retreat, LifeStore Insurance, Ashemont Title, Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Skyline/Skybest, The Spice and Tea Exchange, Bridgeman Dental, Curtis Media Group, Knights of Columbus #11966, Omega Tees, Big Kahuna Timing, Hatchet Coffee, Stick Boy Bread Company and David Patrick Moses, Architect.
“We are grateful to the many local businesses who sponsored the event this year,” Carter said. “Their support ensured that 100% of all money raised at the Turkey Trot goes directly to client services and support.”
To learn more about Hospitality House, visit HospHouse.org or @HospHouse on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Venmo or on Twitter @HospHouseNWNC.
