HIGH COUNTRY — Approximately 187 participants took part in the 2021 High Country Senior Games, which wrapped up on June 15, according to Watauga Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Poulos.
The 31st annual event began May 5, and was presented by Watauga County Parks and Recreation, Watauga County Project on Aging, Alleghany Council on Aging, Avery Senior Services, Ashe Senior Center, Yancey Senior Center, Mitchell Senior Center and the Region D Area on Aging.
According to the North Carolina Senior Games, 51 local games events that serve all 100 counties take place each spring for those age 50 and older. The High Country Senior Games serve Alleghany, Wilkes, Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancy and Ashe counties.
Poulos said the High Country Senior Games hosted 37 types of events this year, including golf, track and field, bowling and swimming. This does not include the Silver Arts competitions with events such as basketweaving, crocheting, wood carving, poetry, dancing and painting. Poulos said the top three finishers in each of the sport events move on to the state level, and the top finisher in each Silver Arts event advances to the state competition.
The state finals preliminary schedule has events beginning Sept. 9 starting with an archery competition and going through Nov. 14 with a basketball tournament. More information about the North Carolina Senior Games can be found at www.ncseniorgames.org.
