Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 54F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.