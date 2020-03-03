BOONE — Blue Ridge Community Theatre is hosting its first High Country's Got Talent event on May 23 in the Appalachian Theatre, located at 559 W. King St., Boone. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank is sponsoring the event and providing the $1,000 first-place cash prize.
Any non-professional acts including singers, dancers, magicians, storytellers, dramatic or comedic monologues, poets, jugglers or other individual talents are invited to audition on April 5 at the Boone United Methodist Church, located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. All ages are welcomed and group acts are limited to eight members. Lip-syncing is not allowed. Blue Ridge Community Theatre recommends three-minute long acts, but will allow up to five minutes.
"We just want to highlight that we have multitudes of talent in the area," Blue Ridge Community Theatre advisory member Trimella Chaney said.
Board members will be judging the auditions on April 5, and "a blended panel from all areas of the arts with one mystery judge" will be judging the finalists on May 23.
Chase Luddeke and Cindy Brown will be hosting the finalist show and entertaining the audience between acts, Chaney said.
This event is a family show and auditions will be screened for appropriateness.
Online applications are available at blueridgecommunitytheatrenc.com. Once printed and filled out, the application can be submitted at The Incredible Toy Company located at 3411 US-321 South, Blowing Rock, or at Tommy Light Hair Color Salon located at 141 Doctors Drive, Boone. Applications can also be mailed to the Blue Ridge Community Theatre's PO Box 2603, Boone, NC 28607.
Blue Ridge Community Theatre has been showcasing local talent in the High Country of North Carolina for almost five decades, according to its website. High Country's Got Talent is run by the newly activated theater board.
For more information, visit blueridgecommunitytheatrenc.com or call the theater at (828) 773-1209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.