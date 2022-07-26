SUGAR GROVE — The High Country Rodeo Association raised funds for future events on July 16 and 17 during an event that featured mutton busting, vendors, dancing and live music.

This past weekend more than $80,000 was donated to High Country Rodeo Association at the High Country Round Up Fundraiser. The Fundraiser took place at Fire Rock Station in Sugar Grove.

katepayne.JPG

Kate Payne, executive director on the board of members and founder of High Country Rodeo Association.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.