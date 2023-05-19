Folding the flag

Members of American Legion Post 130 demonstrated how to fold the American flag and the accompanying narration explained the meaning behind each flag. The demonstration was part of the MOAA’s Memorial Day ceremony at Boone Mall on May 30, 2022. 

BOONE — The High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will conduct the 15th Annual Memorial Day Commemoration Monday, May 19 at the Boone Mall.

The ceremony will include participation of the Watauga Community Band offering a prelude concert commencing at 10:30 a.m.

