Members of American Legion Post 130 demonstrated how to fold the American flag and the accompanying narration explained the meaning behind each flag. The demonstration was part of the MOAA’s Memorial Day ceremony at Boone Mall on May 30, 2022.
BOONE — The High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will conduct the 15th Annual Memorial Day Commemoration Monday, May 19 at the Boone Mall.
The ceremony will include participation of the Watauga Community Band offering a prelude concert commencing at 10:30 a.m.
At 11 a.m., Watauga High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard will present the Colors. The Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and an invocation will follow with brief remarks honoring those who have served the nation.
"Deceased veterans of the different military branches suffered the discipline to protect the freedoms that society enjoys," High Country MOAA stated in a press release. "They dedicated their lives to our country and deserve to be recognized for their patriotism and willingness to serve in war or peace."
