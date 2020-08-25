RALEIGH — Watauga County was featured during the LGFCU Innovation Hour held as part of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners 2020 Virtual Annual Conference on Aug. 14.
The High Country Food Hub was selected to receive a Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU) Excellence in Innovation Award for developing a successful, novel program to help counties improve services to citizens.
The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners is the official voice of all 100 counties on issues considered by the General Assembly, Congress and federal and state agencies. The association provides expertise to counties in the areas of advocacy, research, risk management and education and leadership training.
