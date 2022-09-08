BOONE — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture has announced the High Country Food Hub Freezer Sale to offer local meat at a discounted price as farmers prepare for fall harvests.
The Freezer Sale will take place from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the High Country Food Hub located at 252 Poplar Grove Road.
The Freezer Sale will feature a variety of local meat producers and will include cooking demonstrations and sampling for customers to try unique cuts of meat and meat products.
“As the fall harvest season approaches, many farmers need to clear out freezer space both at the Hub and on their farms. This freezer sale is an opportunity to move product at a decreased cost to the customer and open up freezer space,” said Taylor Campbell, High Country Food Hub Manager, in a press release.
This is a great opportunity to connect with local farmers, learn how to use different cuts of meat, and stock up a freezer, the High Country Food Hub stated in the release. The organization encourages those who plan to attend to make sure to bring a cooler.
Payments will be taken by individual farms. Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is offering the Double Up Food Bucks program for customers with SNAP benefits so that more people have the opportunity to afford local food.
To use the Double Up Food Bucks program, visit the Food Hub manager’s booth and tell them how much you’d like to spend with your EBT card to receive double the amount in tokens for shopping!
"Shopping locally is an essential way to improve community resilience," the release stated. "Buying local products supports the community by helping local small farms and business owners, stimulating the local economy by keeping food dollars within the region, and relying less on commercial agriculture."
About The High Country Food Hub
The High Country Food Hub, operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, is an online retailer for local farmers and producers that provides community members an opportunity to access quality, local products all year long. The High Country Food Hub is expanding its reach and customers can pick up their orders in Blowing Rock, Banner Elk, Vilas, and Boone. To learn more about the High Country Food Hub, please visit Facebook @HighCountryFoodHub, Instagram @highcountryfoodhub, or www.highcountryfoodhub.org/.
About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture
Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRIWA, please visit Facebook @BRWIA, Instagram @brwia, or www.brwia.org.
