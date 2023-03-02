Smiles for Kids.png

HIGH COUNTRY — HIgh Country Community Health is one of many nonprofits to receive a grant from the Delta Dental Foundation (DDF).

DDF is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of North Carolina (DDNC) and recently awarded $148,728 to 39 North Carolina nonprofits under the Smiles for Kids program. Smiles for Kids helps fund dental education initiatives and programs designed to promote children’s oral health — and this year, nearly 78,000 children will benefit, according to the organization.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.