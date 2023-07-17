coaches.jpeg

Some of the coaches at the event included former App State football coach Scott Satterfield, Mack Brown and Jerry Moore. Current football coach Shawn Clark and basketball coach Dustin Kerns also participated. 

 Photo submitted

BLOWING ROCK — The second annual coaches' invitational golf tournament, organized by High Country Caregivers, was a success thanks to its sponsors, coaches and celebrities, according to HCC executive director Jacob Willis.

"Our sponsors are integral to the event's success," said Willis. "We couldn't host this event without the support of amazing community businesses who team up with us to help."

  

