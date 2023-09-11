High Country Caregivers logo

HIGH COUNTRY — High Country Caregivers recently hosted a site visit with staff from The Grandfamilies & Kinship Support Network. Staff, caregivers, and community partners participated in the site visit, which is a component of the organization’s Exemplary Policies, Practices, and Programs initiative.

The Grandfamilies & Kinship Support Network is the first federally funded national technical assistance center on grandfamilies and kinship families.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.