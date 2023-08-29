High Country Beer Fest 2023

Liam fox and Ben Alexander of Booneshine.

 Photo by William Becker

BOONE — High Country Beer Fest took place Aug. 26 with hundreds of community members attending.

The sold out festival featured 42 breweries from across western North Carolina and the High Country. Three bands — Educated Guess, Pressley Laton, and Will Willis and Friends — also entertained the crowd with good music.

Aaron Maas at the Beech Mountain Brewing booth at High Country Beer Fest.
Karla Starnes, Ryan Davis, Shelby Maher and Ryan Slobodzinski of Blowing Rock Brewing.
Andy Maben of New Sarum.
The vendors before the crowds rolled in at High Country Beer Fest.
Kirstin Morgan, one of the co-directors of the festival, with volunteers Lauren Fuselier and Matt Culpepper.
The Tap the Cure booth at Beer Fest was raising awareness for breast cancer.
Aaron and Cidney Dowling at the Happy Valley Filling Station booth at Beer Fest.
Ann Mangum at the Innovation Brewing booth during Beer Fest.
  

