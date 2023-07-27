LINVILLE — The Hebridean Baker was one guest that many people made sure to see among the many attractions of this year’s Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.

Coinneach MacLeod, Scotland’s best-selling cookbook author also known as the Hebridean Baker, was born and raised on the Isle of Lewis. Though he came to fame via Tiktok in 2020, his passion for baking has been around his entire life. Much of what he knows he learned from his Aunt Bellag, he said. At 94 years old, she still bakes daily, and she may be proof that the secret to a long life is Hebridean cakes, MacLeod joked.

  

