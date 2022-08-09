Elk Knob Community Headwaters Day

Visitors to a past Elk Knob Community Headwaters Day gather around to listen to local music and presentations of community heritage as seen in 2015.

 Photo submitted

TODD — The Elk Knob Community Heritage Organization has announced that the 15th annual Headwaters Community Day Festival will return to Elk Knob State Park on Aug. 27.

The Headwaters Community Day Festival serves as a meeting for people from communities surrounding the park and visitors to celebrate the area’s unique culture and food. On Aug. 27, activities will start at 11 a.m. with music by local entertainers. Local crafters will also demonstrate their work at the festival.

