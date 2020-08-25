ATLANTA — Mercer University conferred bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students representing 12 schools and colleges during the 2019-2020 academic year.
Ronald Hayes of Boone graduated from the School of Theology with a Master of Divinity.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercer’s four ceremonies were held virtually or rescheduled for later in the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.