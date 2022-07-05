BLOWING ROCK — Presented with a page of 80 scholarship possibilities a few months ago, Elle Nichols thought there might be opportunity in numbers to finance her college education. It was a decision that paid dividends.
As it turned out, Nichols got the proverbial “full ride” to North Carolina State University, major undecided.
As an incoming freshman, time is on her side.
Sorting through two hands full of scholarships that will come in handy for books, supplies and meals, among other college costs, Nichols talked about her academic journey on June 27, taking a break from her work as a lifeguard at Robbins Pool.
“I applied for about 25 and received eight,” said Nichols. The scholarships included from NCAC, Blowing Rock Ruritan Club, Blowing Rock Community Foundation, Blowing Rock Women’s Club, James Greenly Robinson Scholarship, Charles Rogers Scholarship from the Deep Gap Ruritan Club, and two community college scholarships.
“Since I received the full scholarship from NC State, I am going straight to Raleigh,” said Nichols.
Teaching is a real possibility, because of her background in Blowing Rock.
“Working with the (Blowing Rock) Parks and Recreation Department, I have gained a lot of experience with children and that could prove invaluable if I go in that direction,” Nichols said of the possibility of an education major, “but I am still really undecided.”
Why NC State?
“I fell in love with the campus, in general, but I also have an interest in public administration. This year I have gotten an opportunity to work with Shane Fox, the Blowing Rock town manager, as an intern, and that has been a really good experience. As the state capital, Raleigh is certainly a good place to be as well, if your interest is public administration,” said Nichols.
A top student, academically, Nichols has been active in the community for several years, even volunteering in town as early as her elementary and middle school years at Blowing Rock School.
As a volunteer, Nichols has been particularly active with the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
“I love Blowing Rock and this community of people,” she said. “And I love helping out with all of the special events. Two of my favorites are coming up right away, Symphony by the Lake and the 4th of July Parade. Beyond those two, however, I just love all of the events that Blowing Rock does, like Winterfest. They are all incredible and fun to watch.”
Nichols listed Suzy Barker Greene, the Chamber events director, as a significant influence in her education.
“Suzy works with the Chamber and she is also my Wildlife leader, which is a Christian-based, non-profit organization I got involved with it in middle school. Suzy has been a great friend and mentor,” said Nichols.
While Nichols isn’t sure about a college major yet, she admitted that her favorite academic subjects in high school were civics and economics, as well as history.
“I love to see what can be done in the future, but I think it is important to start by looking at the past, too. What has been done before? What can we learn from earlier peoples’ experiences?” she asked, rhetorically.
“Civics and economics are all around us,” Nichols observed. “They are subjects that we should all know about, even if we don’t want to go into them as professions. Government affects us a lot, in a lot ways. Who we have as leaders in government is important, too, at all levels — federal, state and local. We need to know what is going on and what our leaders are doing.”
Nichols laughs when she admits to not being much of an athlete, “… but through Parks and Rec I got to teach three to five-year-olds T-Ball, basketball and soccer. That’s pretty much my limit.”
Teaching pre-schoolers how to hit, dribble and kick may well be Nichols’ limit, athletically, but given how well she articulates what is important to her —and why — suggests that her potential in life is unlimited.
