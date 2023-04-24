Harmony Lanes Board Member Matthew Tyson led Henry, Lila and Dave Freireich and Robbie, Ella and Michael Boone to school followed by Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau and officers Kat Eller and Dennis O'Neal. Pictured from left to right is Michael Boone, Henry Freireich, Lila Freireich, Andy Le Beau and Matthew Tyson.
Photo by Jillyan Mobley
Father and daughter pair Lila and Dave Freireich biked to school
Photo by Jillyan Mobley
Henry Freireich joined the pack to bike to school.
Photo by Jillyan Mobley
Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau and officers Kat Eller and Dennis O'Neal trailed behind the group.
BOONE — Students and parents buckled their helmets and mounted their bikes on a foggy Friday morning to ride to school alongside members of the Boone Police Department and Harmony Lanes.
Kicking off the spring semester rides, Harmony Lanes Board Member Matthew Tyson led the first Friday morning ride to Hardin Park School on April 21. Rides are planned for Friday mornings through May 26, weather permitting.
The group met at 7 a.m. at the Tot Lot Bike Rack near the Watauga County Recreation Center and traveled the Greenway trail to Delmar Street before crossing 421 to Grove Street to pick back up the sidewalk on Perkinsville Drive to the Hwy 194 HAWK Crosswalk in front of the school.
Leading school biking groups is one of Harmony Lanes's initiative to accomplish its mission to "create safe, inclusive, multi-modal transportation opportunities."
"We just want to see more people riding bikes around town, and feeling confident to do so," Tyson said.
