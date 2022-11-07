BOONE — Hardin Park School celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 4 with a parade around the school for former students and staff.
Students from all grade levels lined the hallways and chanted “Hardin Park” as former students, teachers and staff walked the school.
“I mean wow,” said Hardin Park Principal Phillip Norman. “It was like watching living history. This has been incredible. I think for some of our staff members who went to school here, for them it was really special to see some of their old teachers from many years ago. We have so many of our staff members that went to school here as children. Now they’re working (here). That was probably the coolest.”
Norman said Hardin Park is so special because of events like this.
“The community,” Norman said. “Even in the midst of some very difficult times, the community really pulls together and really supports one another.”
Hardin Park opened in 1972. An article in the Watauga Democrat that talked about the opening of the school stated “the open space which throws the entire school, or at least certain sections, together causes you to feel that you’re seeing a return to an older method of study. But really, this is not the case.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.