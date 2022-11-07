Hardin Park 50th

A strong crowd of former Hardin Park students and teachers attended the 50th anniversary event.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — Hardin Park School celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 4 with a parade around the school for former students and staff.

Students from all grade levels lined the hallways and chanted “Hardin Park” as former students, teachers and staff walked the school.

Students lined the halls to welcome everyone back to Hardin Park.
Georgia Jones smiles fondly as she walks through the parade.
Students held signs and chanted as they welcomed back former teachers and students.

