BOILING SPRINGS — Gardner-Webb University recently recognized undergraduate students for academic excellence and outstanding service and leadership. Winners of these awards exemplify the university’s core values of faith, service and leadership in their classrooms and communities.
In honor of the award, each student may choose one book for purchase by Gardner-Webb’s Dover Memorial Library. The book will be inscribed with the student’s name and the date of the award presentation.
Christina Hampton, of Deep Gap, received the Alice Cullinan Discipleship Studies Award. Each year the Department of Religious Studies and Philosophy recognizes a graduating senior who majors or minors in Discipleship Studies. This award honors long-time faculty member, Alice Cullinan, who impacted a generation of religious educators during her 30-year tenure at Gardner-Webb. It is presented to the student who has demonstrated excellence in and overall commitment to the field of Discipleship Studies.
She was also recognized with the Religious Studies Association Service Award. This honor is given annually by the Department of Religious Studies and Philosophy to a student who has provided exemplary leadership in the student-led Religious Studies Association. Additionally, the student demonstrates academic excellence, participation in other campus leadership positions, exemplary Christian character, lifestyle and commitment to and promise in the field of Christian ministry.
