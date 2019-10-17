BANNER ELK
TRUNK OR TREAT: One of the most popular family Halloween events in the High Country is Banner Elk’s Trunk or Treat. At the historic Banner Elk School on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m., children and adults can come dressed in costumes for a fun trick-or-treat experience from the trunks of vehicles. The festivities include a costume contest for kids, and a separate contest for four-legged friends. Be sure to check out the haunted house and hay rides. Come early for free face painting from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.bannerelk.com.
BEARY SCARY HALLOWEEN: Grandfather Mountain’s Beary Scary Halloween is a full day of nature programs about animals considered creepy and crawly. This fun-filled day begins at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, and includes animal enrichments for the park’s enclosures, trick-or-treating through the animal habitats and a costume contest. Children in costume are admitted at half-price. For more information, visit grandfather.com.
TRICK-OR-TREAT IN THE PARK: The town of Elk Park will host its inaugural ‘Trick or Treat in the Park’ at Winters Town Park in Elk Park from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Any person, business or group that wishes to hand out treats to the kids are asked to come to Elk Park Town Hall between 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. to set up around the track. Dress in Halloween spirit if you wish. For more information, call (828) 733-9573.
BLOWING ROCK:
BLOWING ROCK HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL: Take part in Blowing Rock’s Halloween Festival in Downtown Blowing Rock from 3-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. There are free activities at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum and park games, trick-or-treating, movies and a Scavenger Hunt. The highlight is the annual Monster March, a costume parade through Main Street. For more information, visit www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/visitors/visitor-s-information/blowing-rock-events.
TRICK-OR-TREAT HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR: The Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock will host a Halloween Spectacular, including a Monster Challenge Scavenger hunt from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Participants can find fun clues and complete a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a $100 Tanger Shopping Spree. A variety of family friendly activities are planned such as a costume contest, a Touch-A-Truck meet and greet with local fire and police and even a monster mash dance-off in the courtyard. For more information, visit the Tanger Outlets in person or online at www.tangeroutlet.com/blowingrock/events/october.
BOONE:
BOONE BOO!: Downtown Boone will kick off its 20th annual Boone Boo! on Oct. 30. King Street, from Appalachian Street to Waters Street, will be closed during this event. The festivities begin at 4 p.m. with a magic show at the library, then continue from 4:30-6:30 p.m. as the Jones House transforms into a silly and spooky haunted house with plenty of tricks and treats for kids of all ages. Participating businesses will be distributing candy for the trick-or-treaters. For more information, visit www.joneshouse.org/booneboo.
TRUNK OR TREATS: The Regeneration Church in Boone will be hosting a trunk or treat from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. There will be food, fun games and candy, of course! Join in the festivities at 174 Brown Farm Road in Boone. For more information, contact the church at (828) 773-6386.
Trunk or treats will also be hosted by Cornerstone Summit Church from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Mount Vernon Baptist Church from 5:30-8 p.m. on the same day. Then, Zionville Baptist Church will host a trunk or treat from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
LANSING:
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: Greater Lansing Area Development (GLAD) will host a trunk-or-treat on Oct. 31, and the organization is currently looking for volunteers and costume judges. This year, games for the participating children will include a bean bag toss, candy corn ring toss and a balloon popping game. The monster eye candy search will return again this year as well, as it was a favorite from last year’s event. This family friendly event will take place at the Lansing Creeper Trail Park. To learn more about the Trunk or Treat or GLAD, visit www.glad-nc.org.
