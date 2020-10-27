Spooky costumes, heaps of candy and droves of happy trick-or-treaters make High Country Halloweens something special.
Though Halloween is a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a handful of Halloween adventures located in High County for both thrill seekers and family types to enjoy. COVID-19 protocols may vary with each location, so be sure to plan ahead accordingly.
Boone and Blowing Rock AreaHowards Creek Church Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: Located at 240 Howard’s Creek Road in Boone, the Howards Creek Church will be hosting a drive-thru trunk or treat on Halloween night from 4-6pm. Everyone is welcome, so swing by for an evening of family fun, candy and spooky costumes. For more information contact the Howards Creek Church at (828) 264-1908.
Boone Parks and Rec Trunk or Treat: On Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m. the Watauga County Parks and Rec department will be hosting a drive-thru trunk or treat. Vehicles decorated with spooky trappings will be handing out candy and carved pumpkins will be on display. To learn more about this even,t call (828) 264-9511.
Dracula: A Radio Play: The thrills of the 1930s are alive and well thanks to Appalachian State’s Department of Theatre and Dance and Department of Communication, who will be broadcasting a rendition of “Dracula,” based off the 1897 Bram Stoker Classic. Folks interested in listening can tune in to the student-run WASU radio station during Halloween weekend. For more information about the play, visit https://theatreanddance.appstate.edu/news/app-state-department-theatre-and-dance-creates-virtual-slate-fall-performances.
Drive-Thru Halloween: The Children’s Playhouse in Boone will host a Drive-Thru Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4-8 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required as supplies are limited. Sign up online at https://goplayhouse.org. Bags delivered via a giant pumpkin chute will include a Halloween craft and some sweet treats.
West JeffersonCounty-Wide Trick or Treat Map: Courtesy of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Department, a county-wide interactive map has been developed detailing the locations of various businesses, churches and other organizations participating in this family friendly, drive-thru, trick or treat event. To find out who will be dealing out the candy in your neighborhood on Halloween, head over to https://ashesheriff.com/news/halloween-drive-thru-map/.
Terror by the River: Located at Wahoo’s New River Outpost in Todd, Terror by the River & Wonderland Escape Room offers up scares for all ages. The event offers a scare trail, as well as a bonfire where guests can chow down on smore and drink apple cider. Terror by the River will continue on Oct. 15-17, 22-24 and 29-31. The Haunted Trail is open rain or shine and is $20 a person, to make a reservation visit https://terrorbytheriver.com/haunted-house-haunted-trail/ or call (828) 385-6001. Other activities taking place on Halloween night include a costume contest, trick or treating in a kid-friendly haunted house and pumpkin carving.
The Haunted Factory: An intensely frightening, halloween experience more appropriate for older patrons, the Haunted Factory has been divvying out the scares since 2008. The factory is located at 301 Locust Street in West Jefferson. For more information call (336) 9779025 or check out their website at https://www.thehauntedfactory.com/. The Haunted Factory can also be found on social media at https://www.facebook.com/thehauntedfactory.
Banner ElkFarm Trick or Treat: The Apple Hill Alpaca Farm located in Banner Elk is holding a family fun Halloween Event. Their “Farm Trick or Treat Event” will give families the opportunity to learn fun facts about the farm’s animals, grab some candy and show their costumes. The event is $15 for kids and $10 for adults and is available by reservation only. To reserve your spot, visit https://applehillfarmnc.com/. For more information about this event, call (828) 963-1622.
