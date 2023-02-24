Mavis Staples Photo Credit Myriam Santos 5.jpg

Mavis Staples is Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. Mavis Staples Photo Credit Myriam Santos 5.jpg

Mavis Staples Photo Credit Myriam Santos 5.jpg

 Photo by Myriam Santos

BOONE — While the Staple Singers would go on to produce some of the most important soul music to ever hit the turntables and airwaves in the 1970s, the family band was making their mark with gospel hits in the previous decades. With guitar-driven songs like “Uncloudy Day,” a cut released in 1959 that influenced artists like Bob Dylan and more, the Chicago-based Staple Singers traveled extensively while on tour, including in the South in the time of Jim Crow Apartheid.

Back in the day, Mississippi was the home of Pops and Oceola Staples, a young couple who eventually moved north to Chicago so Pops could work in the mills and plants of Illinois. It was there that Mavis, Pervis, Cleotha and Yvonne Staples were born in the 1930s. As the kids grew up, and with Pops perfecting his soon-to-be-famous tremolo guitar style, the family band went from their beginnings in the church to recording on record labels such as Vee-Jay Records, United Records, Checker Records and eventually the Epic Records label.

MAIN_-_Mavis_Staples_Photo_Credit_Myriam_Santos_12.jpg

Mavis Staples is coming to Boone Feb. 25.
Rick Holmstrom Image credit GREG VOROBIOV.png

Rick Holmstrom Image credit GREG VOROBIOV.png

Rick Holmstrom is the longtime guitarist for Mavis Staples.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.