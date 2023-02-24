BOONE — While the Staple Singers would go on to produce some of the most important soul music to ever hit the turntables and airwaves in the 1970s, the family band was making their mark with gospel hits in the previous decades. With guitar-driven songs like “Uncloudy Day,” a cut released in 1959 that influenced artists like Bob Dylan and more, the Chicago-based Staple Singers traveled extensively while on tour, including in the South in the time of Jim Crow Apartheid.
Back in the day, Mississippi was the home of Pops and Oceola Staples, a young couple who eventually moved north to Chicago so Pops could work in the mills and plants of Illinois. It was there that Mavis, Pervis, Cleotha and Yvonne Staples were born in the 1930s. As the kids grew up, and with Pops perfecting his soon-to-be-famous tremolo guitar style, the family band went from their beginnings in the church to recording on record labels such as Vee-Jay Records, United Records, Checker Records and eventually the Epic Records label.
During early success of the group, the Staple Singers would travel and perform in many places around the country, including the Jim Crow South where they would experience the virulent racism of the day first-hand, In the words of Mavis Staples, that meant being verbally abused in a racist way at a gas station one night in Natchez, Mississippi, just for asking a white attendant for a receipt for their fuel purchase. The nighttime confrontation led to a fist fight and the local cops called, with shotgun barrels put in their faces, dogs barking and Pops put in handcuffs after their car was tracked down and pulled over.
“I have never been so scared in my life,” Staples said, while interviewed on the Sound Opinions podcast a few years ago. “I said, ‘Lord, I’m not going to see my mother anymore.’ I just knew they were going to lynch us. They put us in three different cars and handcuffed us behind our backs. I was never so glad to see a police station, because they took us to jail instead of out into the woods.”
It was because of those experiences that the Staple Singers choose to be a force for good. Pops and the family became good friends with civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who loved the Staple Singers’ music. With albums like “Uncloudy Day” and “Freedom Highway,” the band’s socially-conscious “soul folk” approach to music led the way in the 1950s and 60s.
In the 1970s, however, the Staple Singers’ music morphed from soul folk music to soulful and funky pop music after they signed with the legendary Stax Records label. The group took over the national and international music scene with songs like “I’ll Take You There” and “Let’s Do It Again,” with both cuts reaching Number 1 on the U.S. music charts in 1972 and 1975, respectively. Other top hits by the band included “Respect Yourself” and “If You’re Ready, Come Go With Me,” which also rose up in the nation’s playlists.
“I’ll Take You There” was a near-perfect combination of a funk and gospel music groove combined with an in-the-moment, streetwise message of hope that cut across the turmoil of those hard times, saying, “I know a place, ain’t nobody cryin’, ain’t nobody worried, ain’t no smilin’ faces, lyin’ to the races, I’ll take you there.”
As time went on, Pops Staples died in 2000, Cleotha dies in 2013, Yvonne died in 2018, and Pervis passed away not long ago in 2021. That leaves Mavis Staples, at 83 years of age, as the last person standing from that amazing family band, which not only was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, they were also given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005 and were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2018.
On Saturday night, Feb. 25, Mavis Staples will perform at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts at Appalachian State University in Boone. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $40 for adults, $35 for faculty and staff, and $20 for students. More information can be found at theschaefercenter.org, (828) 262-4046, or visit the box office at 733 Rivers Street.
In 2007, Mavis Staples brought blues guitarist Rick Holmstrom into her band and he has been there ever since. Born and raised in Fairbanks, Alaska, just 150 miles short miles from the Arctic Circle, Holmstrom headed south when it was time to go to college and ended up at the University of Redlands, located an hour east of Los Angeles. There, he learned how to play the guitar and began to make his way through the surprisingly fertile LA blues scene.
Holmstrom spent many years honing his guitar craft while playing with various blues artists, including a years-long stint as a member of Rod Piazza and The Mighty Flyers. After eventually forming his own Rick Holmstrom Band, he got the chance to perform two songs with Mavis Staples at the International Blues Awards in Memphis in 2006. Later that year, he opened up for Staples at a summertime concert at the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles.
“At the Santa Monica gig, after our last song, I looked over to the side and the promoter is telling me to keep playing,” said Holmstrom. “Then, I found out that Mavis’ band had flown in from Chicago to LA that day and they were late, and they asked us if we could back Mavis up on a few songs until they got there. So, I’m sitting backstage with Mavis going, ‘Sure. Yeah. What are we going to play?’ We figured out about four songs, got up onstage, and then we literally handed her band our drum sticks and guitar cords and they finished the set. A while later, this guy taps me on the shoulder and it was (the legendary musician, producer and 7-time Grammy Award winner) Ry Cooder, who was in town to work on a new record with Mavis. Ry dug us, and apparently kept talking about us with Mavis during the next week in the studio. I think that eventually led to us being her band the next year.”
While Holmstrom now had the gig of a lifetime with Mavis Staples, that also meant indirectly sitting in the guitar chair that belonged to Pops Staples for all of those years. Fortunately, Holmstrom had gone down the ‘Pops Staples guitar style’ wormhole years earlier.
“I had heard the Stax-era hits by the Staple Singers while growing up, but then one year I was playing at a blues festival in Santa Cruz in the mid-1990s and I switched on the tremolo setting on my amp for one song, going for a Magic Sam-type of tremolo sound,” said Holmstrom. “There was a guy at the show named Charlie Lange, who ran the local Bluebeat Music record store, and he said, ‘Man, you kind of sounded like Pops Staples on that one song.’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ I wasn’t hip to the early Staple Singers sound. I thought Pops only played the soul music, the Steve Cropper-type of stuff. I didn’t realize the history of the Staple Singers back then. So, Charlie made me a cassette tape with the Staple Singers early music on it from the Vee-Jay label days and it just blew my mind.”
After being her guitarist and bandleader for many years, an emotional Mavis Staples walked into Holmstrom’s dressing room one night with something on her mind.
“At a festival that we played at in Chicago a few years ago, Mavis walked out of her dressing room with a guitar in her hand,” said Holmstrom. “At first, I thought it was a guitar that the promoter wanted us to sign for a charity or something, and then she started crying. Mavis then gave me one of Pops Staples’ Fender Stratocaster guitars. Some of the guys in the band took pictures of her giving it to me. It really surprised me and I felt honored. It was a Strat made in the mid-1990s, and Pops was into whatever the latest guitars were that they were making at the time. There is a little piece of paper with a setlist on it, taped to the top corner of the guitar.”
Now a decade and a half, Holmstrom is still amazed that he is playing guitar with a true music icon in Mavis Staples.
“This spring will be my 17th year with her and you would think that after doing this for so long, I would take it for granted in some kind of way, but I really don’t,” said Holmstrom. “Every night, we start a groove and then I get on the microphone and introduce her and as soon as she starts walking out towards me, she just has this sort of magnetizing thing about her that transforms the room. She could walk into any room and the energy changes. Mavis can just sing a word and the phrasing and timing of her breaths and everything that she does vocally is just so cool. Standing next to her, as I have done all of these years, I pinch myself all of the time because I can’t believe I’m still doing this. It’s just wonderful. It’s a blessing and a gift.”
More information can be found at mavisstaples.com and rickholmstrom.com.
