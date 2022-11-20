BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock American Legion Post 256 hosted a Veterans Day event to honor past and present service members in the community and across the nation. 

The American Legion sponsored community event took place on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Building. Post Commander Yount introduced the event by recognizing the 75th anniversary American Legion Post 256's as one of 12,000 posts across the country that serve America's 19 million veterans. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.