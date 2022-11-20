BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock American Legion Post 256 hosted a Veterans Day event to honor past and present service members in the community and across the nation.
The American Legion sponsored community event took place on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Building. Post Commander Yount introduced the event by recognizing the 75th anniversary American Legion Post 256's as one of 12,000 posts across the country that serve America's 19 million veterans.
Blowing Rock community member Marjory Holder led attendees in the National Anthem before Mayor Charlie Sellers thanked everyone involved in the planning process of the commemoration. Town Manager Shane Fox then spoke about the history of the Blowing Rock American Legion Building.
The land was purchased in the 1930s and was later used to construct the building for American Legion Post 256, founded by World War II Veterans, Fox said. Fox said the building was "the place to be" for many decades, being used for weekend dances and social gatherings. In 2011, the building was turned over to the town who used grant money to complete major renovations. Since then, all renovations have been completed through grant money and donations including a contribution by Yount in honor of his wife, Fox said.
"This building that we sit in today has a long standing history — just like this post, 75 years ago first created. Through those 75 years, what I am trying to echo to you all, is a sense of community, coming together as a group, just like you are here this morning," Fox said. "It makes my job a wonderful job to have and I appreciate you all being here."
Following Fox's remarks, Post Adjutant Jim West had the "personal privilege" to recognize Cindy Laeng, who was honoring her first Veterans Day following the passing of her husband, former Marine David Laeng, in March.
Guest speaker Lieutenant Colonel Wes Young was then introduced by George Young.
Young grew up in Boone and attended Watauga High School before moving on to West Point. He served in the United States Army during the invasion of Iraq and served in peace keeping missions in Eastern Europe and specialized in armor, missiles and space defense. He was recognized with the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster. Since retiring, Young is the Senior Instructor of Watauga High School's JROTC program.
Before beginning his speech, Young invited service members and veterans and their families to stand to be recognized. Young said that through the history of Veterans Day and Armistice Day, the continued strength of the nation has been those who serve the country.
"The true strength of our military is the spirit and skill of our soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, coast guards men and guardians," Young said. "The true strength of of all our armed forces are the men and women who have worn, and continue to wear, uniforms of our nations military services."
Young said that veterans are the "heroes of America," both when in service and after.
"Whether in war or at peace, the brave and talented men and women in America's armed forces answer the nation's call, and typically these men and women continue to serve long after they take off their uniform," Young said. "We're seen across the nation supporting our troops and their families when they go to war, welcome them when they come home, volunteer and serve in jobs that give other veterans the care they deserve and when America's heroes are laid to rest, we're there as a reminder of their service, sacrifice, their courage and their contributions to our grateful nation."
Following Young's remarks, Holder led attendees in the traditional Veterans Day song Taps before socialization over coffee and donuts was encouraged.
