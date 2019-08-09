BLOWING ROCK – August will feature the Blowing Rock Community Foundation hosting its 34th annual Community Days, highlight by Groovy Nights 11, which will take place at the end of August.
Community days start Friday, Aug. 16, with game day from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and lunch at 12:30 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Country Club. Games include bridge, mahjong, gin rummy and other table games. The cost of $35 per person.
The Blowing Rock Community Foundation’s golf tournament will take place Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Blowing Rock County Club. The play will be foursome best ball with all four players playing their own ball into the hole, with the exception of all Par 3 holes. The golf package is $175
Also on Aug. 24 will be the tennis, croquet and pickleball tournaments at the Blowing Rock Country Club, with tennis from 9-11:30 a.m., croquet from 1-3 p.m. and pickleball from 1-3 p.m. One event is $50 and competing in two is $75.
The entertainment highlight, Groovy Nights, will return for the 11th year with performances on Aug. 25, 27 and 30 at the Blowing Rock Country Club. The event starts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 and at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 30 and features foundation members lip syncing hits past and present in elaborate costumes.
Community Days has raised in excess of $1 million over the years, with the proceeds going to funding scholarships for local children, a program that was started in 1999.
“Since then, 100-plus students have received scholarships totaling over $913,000,” the foundations’ website states. “Of that number, over 90 percent have graduated with undergraduate or associates degrees and many have, or are in the process of, obtaining advanced degrees.”
For more information, including how to register for any of the events, visit blowingrockcf.org/cfd2019/.
