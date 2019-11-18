BOONE — The Association for Women in Mathematics has named Sarah J. Greenwald, professor in Appalachian State University’s Department of Mathematical Sciences, among its 2020 AWM Fellows. The AWM Fellows Program recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to the support and advancement of women in the mathematical sciences.
She joins the third class of fellows, comprising 18 women in the field of mathematics from colleges and universities across the U.S., as well as research institutes. She will be honored at the AWM Reception and Awards Presentation as part of the Joint Mathematics Meeting held in Denver, Colo., Jan. 16, 2020.
According to the AWM website, Greenwald was selected as a fellow “for her creative and effective efforts to spark interest in mathematics among young people, especially girls; for her extensive contributions to advancing women in mathematics through writing, lectures and working with the AWM and other professional societies; and for her mentorship of students.”
Greenwald joined the faculty in Appalachian’s Department of Mathematical Sciences in 1998 as an assistant professor and was promoted to associate professor in 2004 and professor in 2009. She is also a faculty affiliate in the university’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies and gender, women’s and sexuality studies program, housed in the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies in Appalachian’s College of Arts and Sciences.
