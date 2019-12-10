BOONE — The Walker College of Business at Appalachian State University recently honored two WCOB faculty members with 2019 Green E Awards during its fifth annual Business for Good conference held on Appalachian’s campus Oct. 18.
The awards recognize individuals in the college for outstanding accomplishments in the area of sustainable business, with the “E” referring to the three E’s of sustainability — economy, environment and equity.
This year’s recipients are Joseph Cazier, professor in the Department of Computer Information Systems and executive director of the college’s Center for Analytics Research and Education, and Todd Cherry, professor in and chair of the Department of Economics and senior research fellow at the Center for International Climate Research Oslo in Norway.
