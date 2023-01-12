Bridge at Sunset

 Photo courtesy Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

LINVILLE — Back by popular demand, Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is offering two sunset experiences in winter 2023. These special events, titled “Sunset at the Swinging Bridge,” will provide guests with the rare opportunity to be in the park outside of regular operating hours and to hopefully experience a lovely sunset from the bridge’s lofty vantage point.

“Winter can be a spectacular time to view a sunset from Grandfather Mountain,” said Landis Taylor, assistant vice president of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Generally, the cold temperatures make the views from the top clearer and allow guests to see even farther than they would on a hazy, warm day.”

