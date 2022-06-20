GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Grandfather Mountain celebrated the birthdays of its resident animals with a party that offered fun and education to guests.
Grandfather Mountain Staff hosted games, contests, crafts and a parade for guests to enjoy.
Animal trivia, birthday card making, educational games, encounters with insects and snakes and a birthday parade took place in the Nature Museum, Pollinator Garden and the animal exhibits. The swinging bride, hiking trails, animal viewing areas and the museum were open as normal in addition the special celebration.
Trivia participants were entered in a raffle with winners and their family receiving a behind-the-scenes tour of the exhibit of the animal they correctly answered a question about.
To end the event, staff led visitors from exhibit to exhibit to offer the animals enrichments. Earlier in the day guests were encouraged to vote for which enrichments they would like each animal to receive. Staff decided to give each group of animals all appropriate enrichments.
“We give our animals enrichments in addition to their needs to keep them entertained and happy, so of course we need to give them some extra enrichments on the day of their birthday celebration,” said staff member Amber Shelton. “The animals will come in for their enrichments and everyone can get a really cool look at them and see them do some fun behaviors for their favorite food and toys.”
The June 8 parade began with the elk who received bananas, balls and food. Next were the otters who raced through the water to catch fish before bringing them on to rocks to eat. The cougars then received food, toilet paper — which they enjoy playing with — and other toys. The parade ended with the bears who ate birthday cake made of their favorite foods.
For more information on Grandfather Mountain and its resident animals, visit www.grandfather.com.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.