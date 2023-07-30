Prom 10.jpg

Johnny Moretz and Helen Moretz at prom.

 Photo Submitted

BOONE — Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation held a 1950s-themed prom night for residents and their families.

In the Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation community space, staff set up decorations donated by Rams Rack and Goodwill, a DJ played music, and a photo booth was set up for residents and their families. Rams Rack donated 12 prom dresses to the event as well. An estimated 40 residents and family members attended.

Prom 9.jpg

Prom King John Ward and Prom Queen Angela Eremie dancing.
Prom 8 (2).png

Prom King John Ward and Prom Queen Angela Eremie.
Prom 3.jpg

Bradley Parrow and Frieda Isaacs dancing.
  

