VILAS — On Oct. 26, Girl Scouts from Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Wilkes, Caldwell and Alleghany counties gathered together at Henson United Methodist Church to celebrate their volunteers in an afternoon of food, fun and fellowship.
The Shining Volunteer Award was awarded to several registered Girl Scout volunteers in celebration of the support they give to their local troops. Volunteers can be recognized with this award each year.
For 2019, those who were recognized were Kerryann Kauffold, Laura Surber, Maria W. Mina-Bickling, Lisa G. Smith, Kendra Sink, Miel Mortensen, Stacy Bernas, Shannon Bullard, Jennifer Berry, Amy Philyaw, Katie Kaufman, Melanie Duckins, Jackie Palmer, Sandra Reid, Diana Bare, Andrew Poteat, Angela Poteat, Amanda Strope, Katie Tocci, Vicki Jettn, Kelly Beavers, Stephanie Kish, Jonathan Allen, Katie Smith, Cyndie Feemster, Kristy Brown, Sue Townsend, Jennifer Layer-Collett, Catherine Martin, Ann Marie Finley, Lanecee Trivette, Rebecca O’Neal, Sarah Osborne, Shelley Rollins, Faye Watson, Wendi Hash, Michelle Carpenter, Staci Chirstoferson, Lora Weaver, Amanda Martin, Courtney Eller, Melody Rose, and Jessica Call.
Volunteers were also recognized for their continued years of membership as a Girl Scout. Anja Davidson, Cherlene M. Siraton and Vera Allen were recognized for being a Girl Scout for five years. Kristy Brown was recognized for 10 years of Girl Scout membership.
Several volunteers also received pins for their years of service to the organization, including Martie Dodd, Sarah Goff, Dana Bango, Cheryl Santos, Michelle Carpenter and Anja Davidson with five years of service, and Melanie Corts and Vicki Randolph with 10 years of service.
The Leader for All Seasons Award was presented to Amber Mellon. Troop 10492 have met at least 30 times during the 2018-19 Girl Scout year in various events such as troop meetings, camping trips and social events.
Troop 10492 was also awarded the Troop of Excellence award for excellence in troop programing during the 2018-2019 Girl Scout Year. Troop 10492 participated in camp-outs, service projects and earned many badges to earn this award. The girls in Troop 10492 showed that they live by the Girl Scout law and promise as well.
The Volunteer of Excellence Award goes to volunteers whose volunteer involvement is so outstanding that it merits recognition by the local Girl Scouts. A volunteer may receive this award only once. This year’s Volunteer of Excellence awardees JoAnne Jenkins, Cherlene M. Siraton, Vera Allen and Jonathan Allen.
Jenkins has a been a Girl Scout over 15 years and is a mentor to other leaders in the High Country Service Unit. She has served as cookie chair, fall product chair and travel specialist for the service unit and is willing to provide service to other leaders as needed.
Siraton is co-service unit specialist, fall product manager for the Caldwell County service unit and is the leader/organizer for the derby day. She always volunteers on cookie day and is known for her supportive attitude.
The Allens have a Girl Scout troop of over 40 girls and are active members of the Caldwell County service unit mentoring new leaders and helping with parade floats.
Sarah Taylor and Laura McGuinness were recognized for being new Girl Scouts leaders and were thanked for taking on their new roles in supporting girls in their communities.
“It was truly an honor to recognize these outstanding volunteers. Without them, the Girl Scout Movement would not exist. Each volunteer contributes so much to make the lives of the girls they serve so much better,” said Amber Mellon, adult recognition chair for Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
