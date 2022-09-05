image_50456321 (1).JPG

Multiple areas were available for kids to enjoy. 

 Photo by Jackson Anderson

BOONE — The town of Boone’s annual Fun in the Park took place last Saturday for the first time after a two year interruption due to the pandemic.

The event is held in Boone Jaycees Park by the Boone's Water Conservation Program to educate children about the local ecosystem as well as environmentally friendly life practices. It included a mixture of fun and educational activities designed to best highlight ways that people can make a difference for the better in their everyday lives.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.