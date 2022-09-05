BOONE — The town of Boone’s annual Fun in the Park took place last Saturday for the first time after a two year interruption due to the pandemic.
The event is held in Boone Jaycees Park by the Boone's Water Conservation Program to educate children about the local ecosystem as well as environmentally friendly life practices. It included a mixture of fun and educational activities designed to best highlight ways that people can make a difference for the better in their everyday lives.
“We’re here to promote our programs in recycling, in conservation and in water preservation,” said Shannon Isaacs, the Adoption and Sanitation/Recycling Coordinator for the Town of Boone and one of the program’s organizers. “That’s our purpose, to educate the children about recycling.”
To that end children and their families who attended the event were provided with a number of resources including reusable grocery bags, bird feeders, recycling guides and information about hazardous household waste. Along with this, attendees were encouraged to ask organizers any questions they had regarding conservation.
“We’re here to answer any questions,” said Isaacs.
The event also included a number of games and fun activities. This included inflatable bounce houses, face painting, art, games, and a giveaway event which featured a large compost bin as a prize.
Despite the two year pause, Fun in the Park’s attendance was not harmed significantly by its hiatus. “I think it’s been about the same,” said Andrea Church, Administrative Support Specialist for the Department of Public Works, “maybe a little less.”
