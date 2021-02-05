RALEIGH — Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail is hosting its virtual annual meeting, this year affectionately called the unGathering of Friends, on Friday and Saturday, March 26-27.
The Friday evening meeting will be “members-only” celebration and happy hour for current members of Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Saturday morning and afternoon will be open for all to learn about North Carolina’s 1175-mile flagship trail. The organization stated that the meeting is a great chance for those who haven’t been able to join the group in-person to become involved.
More details and registration information will be available soon. Even though this is a virtual event, the agenda will be active and participatory.
Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail stated that its mission is to bring together communities and volunteers to build a footpath connecting North Carolina’s natural treasures for the enjoyment and education of people. The group aims to
participate in trail building and maintenance, improve the trail route, advocate to elected officials on behalf of the trial and fundraise to support the endeavor.
More information on the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail can be found at mountainstoseatrail.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.