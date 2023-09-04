Food truck rodeo 2

Lexi White and a friend blow bubbles together at the free food truck rodeo event. 

 Photo by Natalie Fitch

BOONE — The Hospitality House held a free food truck rodeo in the parking lot of the Health and Hunger Coalition on Aug. 31. The event was the third out of four installments of their "Savor the Summer" program to bring the community together through summer activities.

The event brought free food from various food trucks to the Hospitality House parking lot to build up the community around not only the Hospitality House but also the entirety of Boone. Chief Development Director Todd Carter helped organize the event and was excited about the sense of community that emanated from it.

Aaren Grant prepares to hand out food at the food truck rodeo.
Chief Development Director Todd Carter laughs with an attendee of the free food truck rodeo.
A variety of food trucks, such as Kristin's Hook'd on Smoke (pictured), happily took orders and provided delicious food at the food truck rodeo. 
Emily Lowe smiles and helps pass out food at the food truck rodeo event.
Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau chats with community members during the free food truck rodeo event. 
Brandolynn Hill focuses in while providing fun face-paint at the free food truck rodeo event. 
  

