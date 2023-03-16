BOONE — On Wednesday, March 8, the Daniel Boone Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met for a special monthly meeting where four community members were given awards.
DAR meets monthly to reconvene with their sisters and the most recent meeting was not only held on International Women’s Day, but it was a day of celebrating community members for their dedication to the community and history.
The chapter awarded four locals with four separate awards during the meeting.
Siblings Iris and Sylas Dunlap participated in the DAR’s Patriot minute in head-to-toe historical dress. The siblings performed two separate interactive skits. Iris questioned the crowd on their knowledge of historical women from the American Revolution, and Sylas did a questionnaire that led to them guessing who he was.
Iris Dunlap won first place in the State Constitution week for North Carolina’s Poster Contest. Sylas Dunlap earned the award for participation in the American History Essay Contest, which he won. The award was signed by the President General of the National Society DAR and the Chapter Regent. Sylas won for District Two, and the full state award will be given in May.
Jesse Rominger, a Watauga High School student, was awarded the DAR Good Citizen of the Daniel Boone Chapter of 2023 for “... demonstrating the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism...” Donna McNeil, Regent, Daniel Boone Chapter NSDAR said while handing Rominger the award. Rominger received a certificate, a check and a pin that recognizes Rominger nationally as a good citizen.
The final award given at the meeting went to Nathan Colvard of Ashe County High School.
”Mr. Colvard cares immensely for the well-being of his students and fosters an enjoyable learning environment allowing each student to reach their potential,” said Sandy Richardson, Daniel Boone Chapter DAR Historian, while introducing Colvard.
The meeting continued with the celebration of International Women’s Day by recognizing important female historical figures from the American Revolution, which Sandy Richardson presented.
