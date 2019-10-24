Appalachian Chancellor Sheri Everts, far left, and Director of Human Resources Mark Bachmeier, far right, with the 2019 recipients of Appalachian’s Staff Excellence Awards. The 2019 recipients, pictured from left to right, are Abby White Gould, administrative assistant for the Department of Recreation Management and Physical Education; Mary Strong ’16 ’17, former transition and career coordinator for Appalachian’s Scholars with Diverse Abilities Program (SDAP); and Katie Howard ’11 ’15 ’19, associate director for grants resources and services in Appalachian’s Office of Research. Not pictured is Staff Excellence Award recipient Sarah Heustess, manager of the Valborg Theatre Box Office and the director of sales and patron relations at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.