BOONE — Appalachian State University recognized four staff members for excellence during the university’s fall 2019 Faculty and Staff Meeting Sept. 6 in the Plemmons Student Union.
The 2019 recipients are Abby White Gould, administrative support specialist in the Beaver College of Health Sciences’ Department of Recreation Management and Physical Education; Sarah Heustess, director of sales and public relations in Appalachian’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs; Katie Howard, director for grants resources and services in Appalachian’s Office of Research; and Mary Strong, former transition and career coordinator for Appalachian’s Scholars with Diverse Abilities Program.
“Appalachian staff are engaged and invested in the success of our university and are key to our standing as the premier public undergraduate institution in the state,” Chancellor Sheri Everts said. “These four honorees exemplify the commitment and collaborative spirit that is synonymous with Appalachian. We thank them for their service, their vision and their support.”
Mark Bachmeier, director of human resources at Appalachian, presented the 2019 Staff Excellence Awards, which recognize staff members’ exemplary service, commitment, collegiality and leadership to the university community.
“We are inspired annually by this process as we receive nominations from across our campus community recognizing staff members for being exceptional at their jobs, exceptional colleagues and exceptional human beings who support one another and demonstrate a commitment to the mission of our university through their service,” Bachmeier said.
