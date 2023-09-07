William Paca (pronounced “Pay-Ka”) was born Oct. 31, 1740, in Abingdon, Maryland. William’s earlier education was by his parents and tutors in his home, studying science and the classics. By 1762, Paca had earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the College of Philadelphia, now the University of Pennsylvania. Next, William became an attorney after reading law with Stephen Bordley and studying law at Middle Temple Hall in London.
While practicing law, William and Samuel Chase formed an enduring friendship, even though they were ardent adversaries in the courtroom. Paca and Chase became formidable patriots as they railed against the royal (British loyal) governor regarding taxes. Unlike Chase, who gave spirited public speeches, Paca inspired people by writing compelling newspaper articles for independence. Paca and Chase formed the Annapolis Sons of Liberty as the relationship between the colonies and England deteriorated.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.