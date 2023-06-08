The Charters of Freedom is a grouping of America’s founding documents. It encompasses the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. These are the preeminent documents in American history.

Most people do not recognize his name, though they are familiar with his paintings. John Trumbull was born in Lebanon, Connecticut, on June 6, 1756. He was the sixth and youngest child of Jonathan and Faith Robinson, a family considered American royalty. After graduating from Harvard in 1773, John worked as a teacher and a topographer.

