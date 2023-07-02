The Charters of Freedom is a grouping of America’s founding documents. It encompasses the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. These are the preeminent documents in American history.

George Clymer was born in Philadelphia on March 16, 1739, and was orphaned at seven. He was adopted and educated at home by his aunt and uncle, Hannah and William Coleman. Growing up, Clymer was in socially prominent circles while working in his uncle’s business. During this era, he became acquainted with notable political and patriot leaders.

  

