The Charters of Freedom is a grouping of America’s founding documents. It encompasses the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. These are the preeminent documents in American history.
An admirable and unique individual, Caesar Rodney helped make the United States the influential nation it became. Born on Oct. 7, 1728, in Jones Neck, Delaware, Caesar was the son of Caesar Rodney, Sr., and Elizabeth. His parents ensured he was well educated at home, the Latin School in Philadelphia, and the University of Pennsylvania.
Rodney’s beliefs in an independent America shone through during the Second Continental Congress. Delegates were considering a motion for independence. During the debate, some opposed each other; some switched their vote, while others were solidly opposed. Finally, Edward Rutledge of South Carolina directed this vote to be delayed by one day. The postponement was because Rodney, a formidable advocate for freedom, was called away to quell a British insurrection in his home state of Delaware.
An urgent communication was delivered to Rodney in Delaware. The message told him of the dire predicament in Philadelphia: his ‘yea’ vote was critical to pass the motion for autonomy. On July 2, 1776 (a Tuesday), just before the day’s close of business for the Congress, Rodney made a spectacular entrance: “Almost unimaginably, he had ridden 80 miles through the night, changing horses several times (in a torrential rainstorm) to be there in time to cast his vote for independence.” Soaking wet, exhausted and covered with mud, Caesar accomplished this feat despite lifelong physical defects and combating facial cancer. Rodney was tall and slim, with a small head, and sporting a scarf to cover his face to conceal the malady he was fighting.
Caesar led a responsible life from a young age when his father died. Among other activities, he managed the family farm and was a high sheriff, judge, member of the Stamp Act Congress and the First and Second Congresses. Battling ill health, Rodney still became a major general in the militia and signed the Declaration of Independence on Aug. 2, 1776.
Rodney was a visionary who was determined to see the colonies achieve nationhood and accomplished many notable acts under challenging circumstances. In his later years, Caesar supported the abolitionist movement and helped lay the groundwork for social advances. Buildings, schools and even marathons are named in his honor. Caesar Rodney was an altruistic Founding Father who served America honorably, establishing "We the People."
Please visit the Charters of Freedom setting in many western North Carolina counties. Teachers are welcome and encouraged to contact Dr. Streater (david.streater@gmail.com) for information and complementary student education materials to enhance experiential field trips to the settings. A Charters of Freedom setting consists of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. They are on permanent display analogous to the Charters of Freedom in the National Archives, Washington, DC. Visit FF’s website (FoundationForward.com) to learn more about existing settings. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson are the founders of Foundation Forward, a 501c3 education nonprofit organization.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.