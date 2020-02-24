BOONE — The Appalachian Foster Grandparent program — a senior citizen volunteer program that assists Watauga County Schools classrooms — is currently searching for more senior volunteers.
The Foster Grandparent Program has operated in the community for the past 40 years, and is a national program which is part of the Corporation for National and Community Service offered through Appalachian State University. According to Tammy Taylor — the director for the Appalachian Foster Grandparent Program — volunteers mostly serve in elementary schools, Head Start centers, Developmental Day Schools and middle schools.
Taylor said the program operates in Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga and Wilkes counties. She added that the program does not currently have any volunteers in Avery County, but she hopes that will change.
Volunteers visit 15-20 hours per week in elementary school classrooms to assist students with learning challenges. Volunteers are assigned three to five children to provide tutoring in basic education, shadow activities and serve as a positive role model.
Volunteers can help children learn to read, provide one-on-one tutoring, mentor troubled teenagers and young mothers, care for children with disabilities and help children who have been abused or neglected. Some of their duties may include reading books with children, reviewing sight words each day to help build a student’s vocabulary, helping students that need interventions in reading or math, working with small groups during literacy and math time and providing unconditional love and nurture to all students.
“The program provides a way for volunteers age 55 and over to stay active by serving children and youth in their communities,” the program stated. “All you need to join is the ability to give the kind of comfort and love that sets a child on the path toward a successful future.”
The program stated that Kim Hayes, a kindergarten teacher at Wilkesboro Elementary school, reported that her classroom is grateful and appreciative of the foster grandparents.
“Words truly cannot say what a great asset and blessing they are for our children,” Hayes said in a statement. “They are so willing and available to do what needs to be done for the benefit of the students and to help our classrooms run like a well-oiled machine.”
The program also stated Hayes said educators have noticed a difference in many of the students’ academic and emotional progress since working with the foster grandparents.
“Their self-esteem has increased and they feel more successful in learning at school,” Hayes said in a statement. “I truly don’t think our classrooms could run as effectively as they do without the help of our foster grandparents.”
Eligible volunteers receive an hourly stipend, vacation time and sick leave. Volunteers must be at least 55 years of age, qualify as low income, have adequate transportation, pass a criminal history background check and have a passion for working with children.
Taylor said that volunteers have to meet income guidelines to receive the monthly stipend. A senior can volunteer with the program if they are over the income guideline, but they will not receive the monthly stipend which is set by the U.S. Congress through a federal grant, Taylor said. Even if seniors don’t qualify for a monthly stipend, they will receive meal and travel reimbursement.
Contact Taylor or Program Assistant Sherry Lambert at (336) 846-4898 for additional program information or to complete an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.