BOONE — Foggy Pine Books has officially launched a benefit for OASIS shelter. The Holiday Book Drive, presented by Foggy Pine Books, will be held during November and December, until Dec. 31, with all proceeds going directly to OASIS, a nonprofit organization serving survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Watauga and Avery counties.
All too often, when leaving home for safety reasons nothing is taken but the bare necessities. This can make an extended stay at a shelter a lonely and boring time, especially for children.
Being in a new place without the comfort of home can take a mental toll, especially around the holidays. Providing access to reading material can change a child’s outlook on their time in transition.
You can be the one to bring joy to a struggling family this season with your donation of a children’s or YA book. Simply come by Foggy Pine Books, choose a title, and tell our booksellers it’s for the OASIS Holiday Book Drive to get 25 percent off your purchase. In addition to brightening the holidays for our littlest community members, know that your gift will encourage their parents, too. Foggy Pines will match each donation of a children’s book with an adult book to be added to the OASIS house library.
If you don’t have time to stop by and choose your own book, feel free to call us or email bookseller@foggypinebooks.com to place an order over the phone. All books purchased will be gift wrapped and delivered to OASIS for them to hand out over the holiday season and to stock a small library within the OASIS house.
To learn more about the Holiday Book Drive, call Foggy Pine at (828) 386-1219, email bookseller@foggypinebooks.com or visit in person at 471 W. King Street in Boone.
