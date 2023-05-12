VALLE CRUCIS — Doc Watson is not the only roots music legend from the High Country who would have turned 100 years old this year. Famed flat foot dancer Robert Dotson, who lived in Sugar Grove until his death eight years ago at 91, would also have turned 100 in 2023.

During Dotson’s long life, he was not only a Watauga County farmer, he was also a flat foot dance innovator who created a dance move called “The Walking Step” that is still used today in roots music circles.

From 3 to 5 p.m., there will be dance workshops taught by Rodney Sutton (pictured) and Aaron Ratcliffe, including demonstrations on how to do Dotson’s ‘Walking Step.'
The Green Grass Cloggers. 

